Webinar on cancer prevention and early detection to held on September 15

Published - September 12, 2024 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, in collaboration with The Hindu, will organise a webinar on ‘Cancer: Prevention and Early Detection’ at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday (September 15) as part of their wellness series.

Dr. T. Allwyn Yabesh, Senior Consultant in Medical Oncology, will discuss ‘Global Cancer Burden and Modifiable Risk Factors.’

Dr. Rahul Krishnan, Consultant in Surgical Oncology, will speak about ‘Hereditary Cancers and Prevention’, and Dr. G. Sindhu, Consultant in Medical Oncology, will discuss ‘Screening Methods for Average-Risk Individuals.’

All panellists are from the Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore. Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session. To register, visit https://newsth.live/THWSNHCPE or scan the QR code.

Published - September 12, 2024 11:23 pm IST

