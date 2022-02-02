Webinar on cancer care during COVID-19

Chennai

02 February 2022 23:09 IST

VS Hospitals and The Hindu Wellness Series will organise a webinar on ‘Cancer Care-COVID and Beyond’ on February 3 at 3 p.m.

The webinar will focus on cancer treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic and cover a host of issues, including advances in oncology, prevention, surgical care in cancer and delay in patients seeking attention, according to a press release.

The panelists for the webinar include S. Subramanian, senior medical oncologist, founder chairman and managing director, VS Hospitals; S. Jagadesh Chandra Bose, senior consultant, surgical oncologist, VS Hospitals and S. Nithya, MBBS, consultant medical oncologist, VS Hospitals. The session will be moderated by Pankaja Srinivasan,a freelance writer.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/THVSH1 or scan the QR Code.