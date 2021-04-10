Chennai

Webinar on cancer prevention, treatment

Rela Hospital will present The Hindu Wellness Series webinar on cancer prevention and treatment.

The webinar will bring to the table discussions on whether cancer can be prevented, the preventable risk factors, PET/CT scan investigation, how costly treatment cancer treatment can be, and the age factor for taking up mammogram tests.

The webinar would be held on Monday at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar would have on its panel Rela Hospital’s senior consultant Dr. Jagadesh Chandra Bose, nuclear medicine consultant Dr. Santhosh Sampath, and radiology consultant Dr. Komalavalli Subbiah. The webinar would be moderated by senior reporter Pon Vasanth B.A.

For participating in the webinar, register at: http://bit.ly/ RELATHW or scan the QR code.

