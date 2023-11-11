HamberMenu
Webinar on ‘Can we reverse diabetes?’

Remission is defined as a sustained control of blood sugar levels without the use of tablets or insulin for a continuous period of six months

November 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In commemoration of World Diabetes Day, MV Diabetes and The Hindu will jointly organise a webinar titled “Can we reverse diabetes?” on November 14 at 5:30 p.m.

According to a press release, a recent Indian study and statistics showed that 101.3 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes. Additionally 136 million are living in pre-diabetes condition. Hence, there is a crucial need for primary prevention of diabetes. In cases where primary prevention is not feasible, then the focus is shifted towards remission of diabetes. The word remission is defined as a sustained control of blood sugar levels without the use of tablets or insulin for a continuous period of six months.

During this state of remission, individuals who previously had elevated blood sugar levels experience a significant recovery of their B-cells and a notable reduction in insulin resistance, often facilitated by substantial weight loss. To maintain prolonged remission, individuals must diligently sustain their reduced weight, monitor their diet and engage in regular exercise. It is essential to note that diabetes, including Type 2 diabetes is associated with various co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, coronary artery disease, diabetic kidney disease and blood vessel disease. Hence, it is better and essential to concentrate on achieving remission of diabetes.

The distinguished speaker for this webinar is Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist at M.V. Diabetes. The session will be moderated by Soma Basu, deputy editor at The Hindu. To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3QvTAI9 or scan the QR Code.

