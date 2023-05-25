ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on breast cancer care on May 28

May 25, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Experts will speak about causes, symptoms, early detection, medical advancement in the treatment, changes and modifications in breast surgical management

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu will jointly present a webinar on the ‘Breast Cancer Care - Prevention and advanced treatment’ on May 28 at 11.30 a.m.

T.Allwyn Yabesh, consultant, Medical Oncologist, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak about the causes, symptoms, early detection and medical advancement in the treatment. Suhail Ahmed M, consultant, Surgical Oncologist, MGM Cancer Institute, Chennai will highlight the changes and modifications in breast surgical management and also shed light on breast reconstruction.

Akshaya Rajanna, consultant, Radiation Oncologist, Narayana Hospital, Bangalore will speak about the benefits of radiation therapy, various techniques and recent advancements in radiation.

The webinar will be moderated by Anukripa Elango, communications specialist.

Those interested can register for the webinar at https://bit.ly/3Oyux87  or scan the QR code. 

