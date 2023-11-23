ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar on bone marrow transplant to be held on November 26

November 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The sessions is being hosted by Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu as part of The Wellness Series

The Hindu Bureau

Naruvi Hospitals and The Hindu are hosting a webinar on ‘Advancements in Bone Marrow Transplantation’ as part of The Wellness Series at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, November 26.

Mammen Chandy, consultant, haematology, Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore, will speak on ‘What is Bone Marrow Transplantation, Indications and its Procedures”, while Sanjay Bhattacharya, senior consultant microbiologist, Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, will discuss on ‘How Resistant Bacteria make Transplants Difficult and Why we Need to Take Care of our Environment?’.

Jayashree Shankar, head of Search, Match, and Transplant Services, DATRI Blood Stem Cell Donors Registry, Chennai, will speak on “Being a Stem Cell Donor”. Sujatha R., Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session. To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3sJ7YFf or scan the QR code.

