CHENNAI

05 March 2021 04:06 IST

A webinar on “Bone Health in Women” will be held on March 6 as part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Kauvery Hospital.

The panel for the webinar will include Aravindan Selvaraj, chief orthopaedic surgeon, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai; S. Chockalingam, senior consultant-Orthopaedic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; and Usha Sriram, women’s health promoter, women’s rights activist and founder of Diwwaas.

The webinar will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, Reporting, The Hindu Group. It will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.. To register for free, visit : http://bit.ly/KAUTHW or scan the QR code.

