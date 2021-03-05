Chennai

Webinar on Bone Health in Women

A webinar on “Bone Health in Women” will be held on March 6 as part of The Hindu Wellness Series presented by Kauvery Hospital.

The panel for the webinar will include Aravindan Selvaraj, chief orthopaedic surgeon, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital, Chennai; S. Chockalingam, senior consultant-Orthopaedic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; and Usha Sriram, women’s health promoter, women’s rights activist and founder of Diwwaas.

The webinar will be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor, Reporting, The Hindu Group. It will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.. To register for free, visit : http://bit.ly/KAUTHW or scan the QR code.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2021 4:07:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/webinar-on-bone-health-in-women/article33993459.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY