Webinar on blood disorders on Sunday

It will be the third one in the The Hindu Wellness Series

Kauvery Hospital will present a webinar on blood disorders, in association with The Hindu, on Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The webinar is part of The Hindu Wellness Series and is the third instalment.

The expert panel will include Subbaiah R.M., consultant – haematology and bone marrow transplant; Vinod Gunasekaran, consultant – paediatric hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplant, both from Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; and Dolly Daniel, professor, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The webinar will be moderated by R. Sujatha, deputy editor – reporting, The Hindu Group.

To register for free visit: https://bit.ly/ THKAU or scan the QR Code.