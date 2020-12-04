Webinar on blood disorders on Sunday

Kauvery Hospital will present a webinar on blood disorders, in association with The Hindu, on Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.
The webinar is part of The Hindu Wellness Series and is the third instalment.
The expert panel will include Subbaiah R.M., consultant – haematology and bone marrow transplant; Vinod Gunasekaran, consultant – paediatric hematology, oncology and bone marrow transplant, both from Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; and Dolly Daniel, professor, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore.
The webinar will be moderated by R. Sujatha, deputy editor – reporting, The Hindu Group.
To register for free visit: https://bit.ly/ THKAU or scan the QR Code.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath