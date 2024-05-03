Webinar on autism and neurodiversity to be held on May 5

May 03, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Chennai

A webinar on Autism and Neurodiversity: Unlocking Human Potential will be held at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. It is presented by Buddhi Clinic and The Hindu as part of the wellness series.

The webinar is tailored for young people and their families. Neurodiversity encompasses a range of developmental conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder, and epilepsy. Individuals with autism face challenges in language development, communication, socialisation and emotional expression. They may also experience hypersensitivity issues such as heightened responses to touch, sound, noise and tactile sensations.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, behavioural neurologist and neuro psychiatrist, founder-Buddhi Clinic and Neurokrish, will address the concept of neurodiversity and its implications for educational and career choices and its broader impact on the human brain and mind.

Soma Basu, senior deputy editor, The Hindu will moderate the session. To register, visit https://newsth.live/BCNDE or scan the QR code.