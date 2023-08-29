Webinar on affordable healthy diet on September 1

August 29, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A webinar on “Affordable Healthy Diet For All”, jointly organised by Naruvi Hospital and The Hindu, will be held as a part of the wellness series at 4 p.m. on September 1.

Leepica Kapoor, Head, Nutrition and Dietetics, Naruvi Hospital, Vellore, will speak on “Affordable Nutrition in Chronic Kidney Disease”. Ujjwala Baxi, Founder, Poshan – Cure thru Diet, Mumbai, will address “Affordable Nutrition in Cardiovascular Disease”.

Beatrice Okere, Clinical Dietician, Kilimani Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, Kenya, will discuss “Affordable Medical Nutrition Therapy in Diabetes”. The discussion will be moderated by Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu.

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/45ykjuc or scan the QR code.

