Webinar on advantages of keyhole surgery for cancer

Gem Hospital will present The Hindu Wellness Series webinar on ‘Keyhole Surgery Is Best for Cancer Than Open Surgery’ on September 26 at 11.30 a.m.

The panellists for the webinar will include C. Palanivelu, gastroenterology and cancer surgeon, and chairman of GEM Hospitals; P. Senthilnathan, head HBP, minimal access surgery and liver transplantation, GEM Hospitals; M. Vijayakumar, cancer surgeon and vice-chancellor, Yenepoya University (deemed); and Ho-Seong Han, liver and pancreatic cancer surgeon, and professor at the Seoul National University College of Medicine.

The session will be moderated by R. Sujatha, deputy editor – reporting, The Hindu.

To register for the event visit, https://bit.ly/THGEM or scan the QR code.

