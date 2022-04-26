Webinar on Adult Immunisation to be held on April 27

It is being held as part of World Immunisation Week

As a part of World Immunisation Week which is observed from April 24 to 30, a webinar on ‘Adult immunisation; Healthy Ageing Matters’ will be held by GSK Pharma along with The Hindu on April 27.

Subramanian Swaminathan, Consultant Infectious Disease, Global Hospital, Chennai and Sitesh Roy, Senior Consultant Allergist, Immunologist and Asthma Specialist, will be the panelists for the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Pankaja Srinivasan, freelance writer.

World Immunisation Week, which is observed annually during the last week of April, aims to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against diseases. Immunisation saves millions of lives every year and is widely recognised as one of the world’s most successful health interventions. However, there are still many who are not getting the vaccines they need, and many miss out on vital vaccines during adolescence, adulthood and into old age.

The webinar will be held from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. For further details and to register, log onto bit.ly/3LuJaVm or scan the QR code given.