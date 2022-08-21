Webinar gives an overview of engineering education

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A webinar on “Engineering Your Future” organised by Sona College of Technology  and The Hindu Education Plus as part of the career counselling series, focussed on the reality of engineering education and work spaces and addressed the myths about the state of engineering at present. 

Chocko Valliappa, chairman of Sona College of Technology, said the idea that core engineering subjects such as mechanical engineering were becoming irrelevant was a misconception. “Mechanical engineering will never die,” he said and pointed out that the field had diversified and adapted to meet the changing needs of the industry.

Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant, said that engineering jobs were not disappearing but were rather changing. He advised the students to be be enthusiastic about staying updated on industry practices such as the STAR interview method and video resumes. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Udaya Shankar, deputy director, SSC NASSCOM, encouraged students to develop a curious, eager mindset during their years in college and participate in as many co-curricular activities as possible. He emphasised on the importance of doing industry internships before joining the workforce. Encouraging parents of engineering students, he stressed on the importance of a nurturing community for students to thrive.

The panel reminded the engineering students that it was important to be interdisciplinary in their training and holistic in their work skills.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
engineering
engineering colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app