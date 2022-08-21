Webinar gives an overview of engineering education

ADVERTISEMENT

A webinar on “Engineering Your Future” organised by Sona College of Technology and The Hindu Education Plus as part of the career counselling series, focussed on the reality of engineering education and work spaces and addressed the myths about the state of engineering at present.

Chocko Valliappa, chairman of Sona College of Technology, said the idea that core engineering subjects such as mechanical engineering were becoming irrelevant was a misconception. “Mechanical engineering will never die,” he said and pointed out that the field had diversified and adapted to meet the changing needs of the industry.

Jayaprakash Gandhi, career consultant, said that engineering jobs were not disappearing but were rather changing. He advised the students to be be enthusiastic about staying updated on industry practices such as the STAR interview method and video resumes.

Udaya Shankar, deputy director, SSC NASSCOM, encouraged students to develop a curious, eager mindset during their years in college and participate in as many co-curricular activities as possible. He emphasised on the importance of doing industry internships before joining the workforce. Encouraging parents of engineering students, he stressed on the importance of a nurturing community for students to thrive.

The panel reminded the engineering students that it was important to be interdisciplinary in their training and holistic in their work skills.