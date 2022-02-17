Webinar for EPFO grievance redress

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct pension adalat through webinar on February 23 at 2.30 p.m. at the regional office in Chennai for the beneficiaries of Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995.

According to a press release, the pensioners, who have obtained pension payment order (PPO) from Regional Office, Chennai North, and Regional Office, Chennai South, and desire to get their pension-related grievances redressed can register through e-mail at pension.rochn1@epfindia.gov.in quoting the subject “Pension Adalat” for EPS 1995 along with the details of their name, PF Account Number/UAN/PPO Number. The link for the webinar will be sent to the email ID/mobile Number furnished by the pensioners for participating in the webinar, the release said.