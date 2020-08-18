Webinar for civil services aspirants conducted

Kingmakers IAS Academy in association with The Hindu conducted a free webinar ‘Unakkul Oru IAS’ on Sunday. The event was broadcast live on YouTube for the benefit of students who are preparing for the civil services examinations.
The webinar was aimed at creating awareness of civil services exams and motivating more students to appear for them.
Vivek Harinarain IAS, who was part of the 1980 batch, gave the participants insights into the importance of the various services.
Speaking about his success, Bala Nagendran, one of the toppers in the recently announced results, shared his experiences and journey as a visually-impaired aspirant.
Chitraa, IRAS, who topped the personality test in 2019, also shared her insights with the students. Sathyashree Boominathan, honorary director, Kingmakers IAS Academy, hosted the event. The speakers and the academy director interacted with the participants and answered questions which were posted online.
