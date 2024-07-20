ADVERTISEMENT

Webinar discussing myths and facts about in vitro fertilisation to be held on July 24

Published - July 20, 2024 06:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The webinar is being held to mark World IVF Day, which is observed annually on July 25

The Hindu Bureau

Prashanth Hospitals in collaboration with The Hindu is organising a webinar titled ‘Myths and Facts of IVF’, as a part of the wellness series at 3 p.m. on July 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

The webinar is being held to mark World IVF (in vitro fertilisation) Day, which is observed annually on July 25. It will feature speakers who will discuss various topics, including diminished ovarian reserve, dual stimulation in IVF, male factor infertility, donor egg programme, and the challenges of a thin endometrium in conception.

C. Geetha Haripriya, head of department, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, and Chairperson of Prashanth Group of Hospitals; Samhitha Moturi, consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, and Director of the hospital; Lakshmi Srinivasan, senior consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, Prashanth Hospitals, Velachery, and Abarajda V., consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, Prashanth Hospitals, Kolathur, are the panellists.

Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session. To register, visit: https://newsth.live/PHIVFE or scan the QR code.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US