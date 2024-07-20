Webinar discussing myths and facts about in vitro fertilisation to be held on July 24

Prashanth Hospitals in collaboration with The Hindu is organising a webinar titled ‘Myths and Facts of IVF’, as a part of the wellness series at 3 p.m. on July 24.

The webinar is being held to mark World IVF (in vitro fertilisation) Day, which is observed annually on July 25. It will feature speakers who will discuss various topics, including diminished ovarian reserve, dual stimulation in IVF, male factor infertility, donor egg programme, and the challenges of a thin endometrium in conception.

C. Geetha Haripriya, head of department, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, and Chairperson of Prashanth Group of Hospitals; Samhitha Moturi, consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, and Director of the hospital; Lakshmi Srinivasan, senior consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, Prashanth Hospitals, Velachery, and Abarajda V., consultant, obstetrics, gynaecology, and infertility, Prashanth Hospitals, Kolathur, are the panellists.

Soma Basu, Senior Deputy Editor, The Hindu, will moderate the session. To register, visit: https://newsth.live/PHIVFE or scan the QR code.

