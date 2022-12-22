  1. EPaper
Webinar discussing hearing loss in newborn to be held

The Hindu is organising the event as part of the Wellness Series in association with Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore

December 22, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu as part of the Wellness Series will be organising a webinar on ‘Hearing Loss in Newborn’ in association with Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore. The webinar will be held on Sunday at 11.30 a.m.

The webinar, to be moderated by R. Sujatha, Deputy Editor of The Hindu, will have eminent medical speakers talking on the subject. Nadia Fasal, consultant ENT, Naruvi Hospitals, will talk about ‘Hearing Screening and Detection’. Vikram, consultant ENT, Naruvi Hospitals, will discuss ‘Early signs of Hearing loss,’ and Manusrut, constant ENT and cochlear implant surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, will talk about ‘Management: Implantable and Non-implantable Solutions.’

To register for the webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3ViFTMY or scan the QR code.

