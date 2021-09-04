‘Wealthy groom’ cheats city doctor

CHENNAI

04 September 2021 00:53 IST

Cyber Crime Wing unearths matrimony fraud and arrests two Nigerian nationals based in Delhi

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch has unearthed a matrimonial fraud involving Nigerian nationals who cheated a doctor based in Chennai.

Operating from Delhi, the accused posted fake profiles posing as wealthy bridegroom living abroad and collected huge sums of money from the prospective bride.

The city police launched an investigation following a complaint from a doctor living in Perambur in July.

Advertising

Advertising

After she posted her profile on a matrimony site, a person called her posing as Mohammed Saleem, a doctor based in the Netherlands. He said he was sending her a gift. Subsequently, a woman from Mumbai contacted the complainant and demanded ₹28,000 as charges for the parcel. After the amount was transferred online, the woman demanded ₹77,000 as penalty as the parcel was found to have foreign currency. The police said even after making the payments, the woman again demanded ₹1 lakh to convert the Euro into Indian rupee and then again demanded another ₹95,000 for upgrading the bank account.

Emotional blackmail

When she refused to pay, a man claiming to be the brother of Mohammed Saleem, called her and told her that his brother had attempted to end his life. He threatened her that she would face legal action unless she paid up. Hence, she transferred the money.

The complainant alleged that the person posing as Mohammed Saleem called her after a few days and collected more money on the pretext of late fees for the parcel and other flimsy reasons.

After a few days, he told her that he could fly to India only if she paid for his travel. When she refused, he scolded her and blocked her on WhatsApp. Later, he unblocked her number and sent a text message asking her to pay for his air fare by pledging her jewellery. After she arranged the money, he told her that he would be in India on July 17.

On July 17, a woman told the complainant that Saleem had arrived at the New Delhi airport and ₹1.35 lakh was required for him to enter India since he did not have a PIO (Person of Indian Origin) card. Else he had to be under the custody of the airport officials, the caller claimed. Suspecting foul play, the complainant asked the woman to send the location, only to be blocked. After this, the doctor lodged a complaint with the police.

Police investigation revealed that a gang of Nigerians operating from Delhi was involved, and a special team nabbed two persons identified as Paulinus Chikeluo, 31, and Cletus Ikechukwu, 23, from Uttam Nagar. The police seized mobile phones, laptops, debit cards and ₹4.3 lakh from them. They were brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.

The police urged members of the public not to believe profiles and photographs posted on matrimony sites, and not to share mobile phone number/WhatsApp details without verifying authenticity.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said people should not make any payment without seeing the person or without making a thorough enquiry. They should be extra cautious and should not fall prey to the allurement of “gift parcels”, he said.