We wish to reach out to distressed communities: Mother General of Salesian Sisters

Salesian Sisters, who complete 100 years in the country, are planning to take more initiatives in cities such as Chennai to focus on human resource development, helping poor youth get higher education, job placement and initiate work towards conservation of environment.

Launching a human resource development centre for the needy young girls in Kodambakkam on Thursday, Rev. Sr. Chiara Cazzuola said three years of preparation for the centenary celebration was a clarion call to work for the poor, the vulnerable, the refugees, and the migrants in various cities and rural areas of India. “Our special focus is on women and young girls who are more vulnerable and fragile in our society. We empower women through self-help groups, vocational training and skill development, job placement, engaging in income generating activities, training them to be safe and secure at home, in the workplaces and society,” said Rev. Sr. Chiara Cazzuola.

"The development centre will help young girls become employable, find job opportunities; it will offer educational scholarships support higher education for the needy youth, vocational training especially for those from rural areas, education on the constitutional values of the country in order to make the youth socially responsible and committed, collective efforts to care for our common home - the earth," she said.

She said the whole congregation, together with the people of the city, will need to work together to safeguard the environment. “Chennai city has become one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The city looked clean and beautiful while I was on my way to the Centre from the Airport.” ”

Rev. Sr. Chiara Cazzuola said she wished to reach out in solidarity to communities living in situations of war, violence, poverty, difficulties, and those who are engaging with great generosity in welcoming migrants and refugees. “We continue to implore peace for Ukraine and for the various countries affected by violence.”.