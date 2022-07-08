We will uphold people’s faith vested in us, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the DMK will uphold the people’s faith vested in it by fulfilling the promises it had made to them. Addressing a public meeting after unveiling the Arignar Anna arch and a statue of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in the temple town, Mr. Stalin said the people had elected a DMK government based on the confidence they had in the party. “I promise that your confidence in us will never be let down. The petitions that I have collected from you will not be your grievances anymore. They are my grievances until they are resolved,” he said. Recalling the significance of Tiruvannamalai to the rise of the party in the State and also to Tamil identity, the Chief Minister said it was Tiruvannamalai that gave the party a strong foundation in the 1957 Assembly election. That was why C.N. Annadurai selected Tiruvannamalai to host the party’s two-day North Arcot district conference in September the same year. “It was at this conference that Anna spoke on the anti-Hindi agitation for the first time. In that context, the DMK, which fought for Tamil rights, and Tiruvannamalai are inseparable,” Mr. Stalin said. Referring to his election campaign initiative Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin, the Chief Minister said the campaign was launched in Tiruvannamalai. Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin inaugurated a centre of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme at Aaranji village in Kilpennathur block near Tiruvannamalai town. He also gave free laptops to students and distributed clothes to priests of Sri Arunachaleswarar temple before unveiling the Arignar Anna arch and the Karunanidhi statue in the temple town.