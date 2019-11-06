We will prove Murasoli building is not on Panchami land, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said he would hand over documents to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes to put an end to the allegations that the Chennai office of Murasoli, the party mouthpiece, was built on Panchami land.

“This will be a final answer to all those who level blatant allegations. When the time comes, we will prove with evidence that the Murasoli office was not situated on Panchami lands,” he said in a statement.

“Murasoli is not just a newspaper. It was the eldest child of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and the breath of every DMK cadre. The cadre would not allow anyone to cast aspersions to gain political mileage,” he added.

Reacting to the order of the Nation Commission for Scheduled Castes to the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu directing him to appear before the Commission in connection with the land, Mr. Stalin said if the administration had acted with similar speed, Chembarambakkam lake would not have been breached in December 2015 and the life of Sujith, the toddler who fell into an abandoned borewell, could have been saved.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K.A. Shanmugam to appear before it on November 11 and present an up-to-date report, along with relevant documents, in connection with the issue of DMK mouthpiece Murasoli allegedly being housed on panchami land.

A representation regarding the land in question was filed before the commission by BJP State secretary R. Srinivasan.

The case relates to an allegation by PMK founder S. Ramadoss that the Murasoli office was built on panchami land.

The issue was raised in the run-up to the bypolls to the Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies. DMK president M.K. Stalin had refuted the allegation and had challenged Dr. Ramadoss to prove it.

Following this, Mr. Srinivasan approached the commission.