We want participants to take up music seriously, say judges of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest-2023

Sixty-six contestants have been chosen for prizes under various categories as part of the The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest-2023. The six-judge panel has also chosen 51 entrants under the ‘special mention’ category.

Over 900 entries were received for the fourth edition of the annual event, which is open for participants up to the age of 40 in both Carnatic and Hindustani styles and is co-sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Of these, 154 were fell under the Carnatic instrumental category, 584 in the Carnatic vocal category, 91 in the Hindustani category, and 73 in the percussion category.

Vijayan Bhaskar, mridangam guru and founder of Laya Sadhana, the Percussion Academy, one of the judges, said juniors and children had performed very well and that it was tough to pick the winners. “The online concept of the contest is very good since children can perform in the comfort of their homes and need not be tense. It is enough if they play well. One point of concern, however, is that the children are not ensuring proper position of hands while playing. That will lead to a change in sound quality and has led to loss of marks,” he said.

M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini, violin vidhushis and gurus, said they were very happy to be judging The Hindu Margazhi contest. “The talent they exhibit is amazing. When compared to last year, we saw more talented performances across all age groups. Interestingly, we saw instruments like the piano, which were good classical compositions. We want participants to take up the art seriously and not merely stop with this competition. We want them to take it forward, learn from their gurus and keep practicing.”

Lalita Sharma, Hindustani vocalist, teacher and founder of Swaraangan School for Hindustani Music in the city, another judge on the panel, said: “I find the musicality of very young participants getting better every year. It is very heartening to see so many young boys and girls taking to classical music, and the spark is there. At least we need not fear that this beautiful spiritual art form will vanish.”

Varalakshmi Anandkumar, senior musician, guru, and French professor, who judged the Carnatic vocals category, said: “I have had so much pleasure in listening to these young and beautiful voices perform a wide range of kritis from Thiruppavai to Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s Navavarnam. Prize winners or not, a big thumbs up to each and every one of these young performers, their gurus, and parents, who have taken such care to lay the groundwork for their participation, and not just their actual performance, but in every detail right from the background setting, attire, and video recording. The Hindu Margazhi Contest leaves the judge delighting at those who won prizes, and at the same time, sympathising with those who didn’t because sometimes, the line between these is very thin.”

Prema Rangarajan, musicologist and vidhushi, said children should not learn music just for the sake of participating in competitions. “They should take this learning forward since music is food for the soul. Even if they don’t take music as a full-time profession, some level of mastery will help them balance their lives.”

M. Annadurai, IOCL Executive Director and State Head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said the company was glad to be associated with The Hindu for this contest. “As a public sector undertaking, our responsibility also lies in encouraging talent among the younger generation since it leads to nation building. It is nice to see so many youngsters take performing arts seriously. Hopefully, we will see these Carnatic and Hindustani artistes climb to greater heights in the future.”

