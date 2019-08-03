Chennai

‘We need this handholding’

At a waste management-related awareness programme organised by the women’s wing of Anna Nagar West Extension B Sector Association. File Photo

At a waste management-related awareness programme organised by the women’s wing of Anna Nagar West Extension B Sector Association. File Photo   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

The Greater Chennai Corporation provides a list of service providers who can handle wet and dry waste for bulk generators of garbage. For a few weeks from now, The Hindu Downtown will be tracking how this system works, and also presenting the views of residents’ groups about it. Recently, members of the Federation of OMR Residents Welfare Associations met with Zone 15 officials to gain clarity on the system and here is what they have to say about it

As per the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Solid Waste Management 2016 by laws, any appartment complex that generates more than 100 kg of waste per day or has a built-up area of more than 5000 sq.mt is categorised as a “bulk waste generator” and all bulk waste generators must segregate waste at source and process it within their premises or use the services of a service provider. The above rules have been clearly mentioned in the notices sent to all gated communities by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

At this point, it is very advantageous for gated communities to refer to the GCC recommended vendors to get started rather than be stuck without any direction.

A lot of background work has been done in choosing these 18 vendors. They have scrutinised the respective vendor proposals, verified their documents and have also done field visits to finally authorise these vendors.

Pricing should reduce with more gated communities signing up.

All of these service providers have solutions to help residents to segregate and compost their organic or biodegradable waste and to buy/ process the recyclables or non-bidegradable waste generated.

All bulk waste generators may need to use the services of one or more of these service providers as the quantity of waste generated per day is huge. Most gated communities have a “space crunch” and need tailor-made solutions based on their needs.

In my opinion, residents should make informed decisions based on their need. GCC's gesture of hand holding and encouraging waste generators to start being responsible for their own waste is a welcome move.

Sumitha Iyer is FOMRRA-Swachhbharat Committee Lead, Federation of OMR Residents Associations

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 8:35:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/we-need-this-handholding/article28807939.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY