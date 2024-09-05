GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We must look at international relations beyond US and Europe, says Mexican Ambassador to India

Federico Salas Lotfe was speaking at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, which launched a Global Business Dialogues series on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Updated - September 05, 2024 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, launched a Global Business Dialogues series on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in the city. The inaugural session featured Mexican Ambassador to India, Federico Salas Lotfe.

The event titled, ‘Cementing India-Mexico Bilateral Relations: Journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047,’ aimed at fostering deeper ties between India and Mexico. Speaking at the event, Mr. Salas said, “It is important that we look at international relations beyond the United States and Europe.”

He urged India to expand its focus towards Latin America and Africa and highlighted the role of the G20 in strengthening India-Mexico ties, especially in the areas of political and trade relations. He also mentioned collaborative efforts between the Indian Space Research and Organisation (ISRO) and Agencia Espacial Mexicana (AEM), which have led to innovative technologies to address natural disasters from space.

“As we edge closer to the centenary of our independence, the landscape we aim to create must be one where higher education, industry, and diplomacy converge to propel India into the league of leading global powers,” said Chahat Mishra, head of international relations, Great Lakes.

Great Lakes also announced the launch of ‘The Diplomats Circle’, an official network for ambassadors and consul generals, that will foster academic collaborations through student and faculty exchanges, collaborative research, and strategic projects.

More than 400 students, faculty, and industry leaders participated in the event.

Published - September 05, 2024 05:14 pm IST

