‘We have transitioned from the era of communicable diseases to non-communicable ones’

He inaugurated the 11th edition of Dr. Mohan’s International Diabetes Update

Published - July 27, 2024 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh receiving the lifetime contribution award from V. Mohan, Chairperson, Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions in the event on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh on Saturday laid emphasis on complying with “ABC” - A1c (HbA1c or glycated haemoglobin), Blood pressure, and Cholesterol levels.

Shortly after inaugurating the 11th edition of Dr. Mohan’s International Diabetes Update and receiving the DMDSC Lifetime Contribution Award, the Minister said “ABC” was a formula for patients and noted that many did not comply with “ABC” levels.

“We have transitioned from the era of communicable diseases to non-communicable diseases,” he said, adding that ABC should be practised to preserve the “youth energy”, and this was not the responsibility of the healthcare system alone but also a national responsibility.

The Minister released two books — the seventh edition of Dr. Mohan’s Handbook of Diabetes Mellitus and second edition of Dr. Mohan’s Atlas of Indian Foods — on the occasion.

More than 160 faculty members from across the globe participated in the three-day conference. Symposia on topics such as prevention and treatment of diabetes, diabetes and nutrition, sexual dysfunction linked to diabetes and gestational diabetes, elderly care, and diabetes linked to obesity were part of the conference.

V. Mohan, Chairperson, Dr. Mohan’s Group of Diabetes Institutions, gave a snapshot of their institutions dealing with diabetes care, research, education, and charity. R.M. Anjana, managing director, and Ranjit Unnikrishnan, Vice-chairperson, of the group also spoke.

