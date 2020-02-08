We can still go gaga over community radio

A superficial view of the community-radio landscape can fuel despondency. R. Sreedher — media analyst and community radio practitioner, and the one who established Anna Community Radio, which he calls the “first licenced community radio in the country” — presents numbers that show how short we are of the projected target.

“Around the time community radios made an advent in India, we envisaged that there would soon be 4,000 community radio stations across the country. At present, there are only 262 community radio stations, and that says it all,” says Sreedher.

Community radios are up against great odds, and he clinically lists one after the other, yet he would not write them off. He believes community radios meet a need, and that there is a need to persist with them, exercising patience.

Now, the challenges.

“Community radios are low-powered, 50-watt stations and I call them mosquito stations. There are many community radios that grapple with the problem of poor reception due to their location. There are community radios that will do better with wider coverage. There is a special provision whereby extension up to 250 watts can be allowed, but in the 16 years that they have been around, no community radio station has received the benefit of this provision. There is the problem of delay in application processing. In the process that moves from application to acceptance, there are two stages in which the I&B ministry is involved; and four stages where the telecommunications ministry is involved. The telecommunications ministry is struggling with huge manpower shortage, and community radios are the least of their concerns. Then there the problem of a narrow advertisement window – an average of just seven minutes of advertising per one hour of broadcasting,” says Shreedhar.

Now, the reasons to soldier on, despite the challenges.

“One has to travel into the hinterlands of the country to understand how community radio empowers certain sections of people through niche programming. And, there are some that survive on little and still fulfill their mission. He cites the example of Radio Muskan, a community radio in Kandhamal. There are just 100 shops there, and Radio Muskan survives by getting advertisements from them, each shop charged at just Rs. 100 for one month of advertising,” he explains.

However, he understands that in this day and age, when diffusion and adoption of new technologies happens at the rate of knots, community radios can’t be a stick-in-the-mud for long and still expect to survive the digitial explosion.

He says: “In the next four to five years, community radio should become digital. By that time, radio itself would have become visual with images and text being part of what is broadcasted as a radio programme. Community radio should turn into visual radio.”