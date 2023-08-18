We are still products of Chennai, say filmmakers Gayatri and Pushkar

August 18, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:06 am IST

Gayatri and Pushkar

What is the special quality of Madras or Chennai?

Though the city has been renamed as Chennai, still the name Madras has struck firmly in the minds. Every city has unique qualities but Madras has this quaint feature where the old culture is still maintained and untouched by the vast changes happening around the world. The city, which is like a small town within a big city, is a magnet that attracts us wherever we are. If at all we plan to return on a short trip to Madras from Bombay or any place the excitement of returning to our home city starts from the airport itself with plans being readied for eating out. One of the under appreciated fact about Chennai is the cuisine. When compared to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, though the city does not have that much of world cuisine, the food available in Chennai is the best, particularly the breakfast.

How does the city standout from other cities?

The city is treated as a big bad place by the people of the other parts of the State which is wrong as it is the safest city in the country and only those who have lived in the any parts of the city would know it. Also, during our numerous conversations we have found that in Madras the women are motivated and self-driven. One can witness it if anyone is travelling in a bus, train or even in a market the number of women engaged in some kind of jobs or business are far more than in any other cities. However, one cannot say these things as actual facts but the daily experience shows that a large number of women are involved in various works.

In what way can the city be remembered?

Definitely in our field which is cinema Madras holds a special place as at one point of time the city was the centre for film-making in all Indian languages — Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films were produced out of Madras. Even now if one goes through the Gemini flyover, one can see the 30-feet wall on the back of the Parsn complex, the remnant of the glorious film studio of Gemini.