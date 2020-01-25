‘We are ready to fight fresh elections’

Producer Ishari K. Ganesh and film-maker Bhagyaraj, who led ‘Swami Sankaradas Ani’ against Nadigar Sangam’s incumbent president Nasser and general secretary Vishal, welcomed the Madras High Court’s cancellation of Nadigar Sangam polls of last June.
Mr. Ganesh said the rules and norms of the election were flouted thoroughly. “The notification of the election was sudden. Many of us got to know about the elections only on the previous day. We didn’t know the venue. Usually, the election date and the venue is notified 21 days in advance. Despite that, we cooperated in the conduct of the polls. The judgment has reinstated justice,” he said.
“We are ready to face fresh elections,” he said. With current incumbents expressing their wish to file a review, Mr. Ganesh said that Vishal and Nasser were not serious about completing the construction of the building on Nadigar Sangam’s property.
