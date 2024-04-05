We are facing the risk of losing ownership of railways, ports, and public sector entities, says CPI(M)

April 05, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The people of our country are facing the risk of losing ownership of railways, ports, and various public sector units to private entities owned by a few billionaires in the event of BJP returning to power after the Lok Sabha elections, said K. Balakrishnan, State Secretary, CPI(M).

Speaking at the election campaign in Central Chennai Parliamentary constituency in support of DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran on Thursday, Mr.Balakrishnan said Vande Bharat express trains might change hands, owned by a few billionaires, if the people re-elect Narendra Modi in this Lok Sabha election. “Chennai airport would not be ours. Chennai port would not be ours. Vande Bharat might be named Adani Bharat, Ambani bharat. The corporates would buy out all our public sector entities and assets,” said Mr.Balakrishnan.

Pointing to the failure of the BJP-led government at the centre to share the rightful amount of resources with the State, Mr.Balakrishnan said the delay in sharing of resources has had an impact on the implementation of welfare measures for the poor by the DMK government.

The State government would have strengthened the welfare measures if the Union government had released the rightful share of resources, he said.

Accusing the AIADMK and the BJP of having failed to protect the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu while they were in power, Mr.Balakrishnan, said the claims of the AIADMK of having severed all ties with the BJP was just another political stunt.

“Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had apologised to the people for supporting the Vajpayee government for one year. But former Chief Minister Edapadi K.Palaniswami supported the BJP. Is the AIADMK ready to apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting the BJP?” he asked.

“Whether they remain united or stay in two separate coalitions, both AIADMK and BJP are one,” he said. Stressing the need for changes in GST after the Lok Sabha elections, Mr.Balakrishnan said GST has had an impact on the rise in prices of essential commodities. “We fought against the British for tax on salt. But GST on rice and wheat and cotton products is leading to price rise,” said Mr.Balakrishnan.

