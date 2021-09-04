WCCG donates cycles to nine individuals

04 September 2021 23:04 IST

Ambika, a domestic help from south Kolathur, has difficulty walking to work. Now, she just needs to get on her bicycle to cover that distance.

Srinivasan S, working as a plumber in Thiruvottiyur, travels to work without much of a hassle, carrying his tools in the rear seat of his new Hercules cycle.

Babu, a cobbler living in Perumbakkam who travels to Kodambakkam every day to run his shop, hopes the new cycle will reduce his commute time and the expense he incurs.

These three are among nine beneficiaries of ‘Project Annamalai’, a social initiative of WCCG (We’re Chennai Cycling Group) launched in August 2020 to empower the less-privileged.

In this project, we identify a deserving recipient and a willing donor (any citizen of Chennai willing to sponsor) to donate a new or refurbished bicycle so as to make the life of ordinary people easy. Due to the pandemic, the process of identifying the beneficiaries took time. The recipients can be nominated by anyone. Then we have a separate team working on shortlisting the beneficiaries. The team would talk and scrutinise the recipients thus focusing on the most deserving. It took us almost a month for assessing the candidates, procurement of cycles and distribution.

We planned to organise a few donation drives during the year to generate funds for this project but it could not happen, luckily WCCG came forward to sponsor nine bicycles as part of their ninth anniversary celebration. All the nine recipients got brand new Hercules cycle and, as they would say, the gift of a lifetime.

(Felix John is the Bicycle Mayor of Chennai)