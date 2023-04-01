Wayside amenities to be established along State Highways, says Minister

April 01, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Highways (SH) Department will set up wayside amenities aimed at ensuring the comfort of motorists at three points alongside the roads managed by it, announced Minister for Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Saturday.

Speaking during the demands for grants, he said these would come up under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and would have facilities such as restaurants, ATMs, a play area for children, parking space for buses and heavy and light motor vehicles and fuel stations. “The lands required have been identified and are owned by the Department,” he said. It should be noted here that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has only recently embarked upon a similar plan.

Mr. Velu also announced that under the Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhal Amaichar scheme, works at a cost of ₹1,093 crore, including the widening of 23 roads, construction of five bridges across rivers and 14 minor bridges and the formation of an outer ring road would be taken up.

For Chennai, the department has allocated ₹1 crore for preparing a detailed project report for the construction of a 3.2-km elevated corridor connecting the Pallavaram Grade Separator on GST Road with Chennai Bypass. It is likely to run along the median of Pallavaram-Thiruneermalai-Thirumudivakkam Road, and upon completion, will help motorists join the bypass that connects the south and western suburbs. Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road, which is used by over 1 lakh vehicles daily, will be upgraded to world-class standards and be made on a par with the IT Corridor with improved signage, landscaping, bus shelters and footpaths.

In order to reduce flooding, mitigation works totalling ₹116 crore have been identified and are to commence soon. “Last year, works worth ₹190 crore had been taken up. This year, the aim is to start the works soon and complete it before the monsoon,” he added.

To questions raised by former Minister K.P. Anbazhagan, Mr. Velu said projects to upgrade panchayat union roads or panchayat roads to other district road standard were delayed due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have taken up works for a length of 2,000 km on panchayat roads at a cost of ₹2,178 .01 crore now,” he said.

Similarly, it was announced that 1,281 causeways would be upgraded as high-level bridges in 2021-22. Work is in progress to upgrade 863 causeways at a cost of ₹1,547 crore across the State. All remaining causeways would be replaced with bridges by 2026, he said.

The State government would extend cooperation for the work on Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Corridor, which will resume this year. Moreover, plans for laying 40 bypasses are in the land acquisition state and detailed project reports are being readied for the construction of 45 bypasses.

Under the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, detailed project report would be prepared to improve 376 km long roads during the second phase.

The State Highways Department is preparing a detailed project report for constructing flyovers in eight road junctions in Chennai. “In the past two years, we have taken up projects worth nearly ₹12,627 crore chalked out in the previous regime. A total of 21 works that were pending since the last regime are being implemented now,” Mr. Velu said.