Wayside amenities proposed along national highways

February 22, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated tenders for setting up wayside amenities along the national highways.

“The tenders are in various stages. In some cases, the agreements have been signed, in some others, letters of agreement have been issued and for other locations, discussions are under way,” said an official.

The State will get at least 17 such amenity points that will have space to park cars, restaurants, toilets, convenience stores, fuel outlets and even play spaces and parks for children to play. The spaces will come up near toll plazas and users would have to pay fee to utilise the facilities, said another official.

The Chennai RO will get 10 and the Madurai RO will get seven such facilities. “A few years ago, we had started highway nests of different sizes near toll plazas. Those are running well. These have small shops with necessary items, tea, coffee and toilets. The wayside amenity facilities are an extension of these since there has been a clamour for such spots from travellers,” said the official.

L. Azar, who runs a Highway Mini Nest at Surapet, said at least 1,000 people use the free toilets next to his shop. “We have employed a person to clean the facility. On the weekends and on muhurtham days, we get many families. But at other times, truckers and office-goers use our facility. They buy snacks at our outlet and perhaps have a cup of coffee or some cool drinks,” he said.

Beating the fatigue

N. Ravi, a senior citizen who recently travelled to Bengaluru with his family, said he found it difficult to sit in the car for a long time. “I wanted to get out and stretch my legs, but with cars whizzing by I could not do anything. Even to answer nature’s call we had to go to a restaurant. In foreign countries, there are good motels where families can break journey, eat something, relax and then resume the travel. Long ago, TTDC had opened motels but they could not be sustained. The NHAI should ensure that these amenities are maintained properly,” he said.

Recently, he had been stuck in traffic that was heading back from a political rally and it took him three hours to cover 60 km. “If only there had been a place to rest, it would have greatly helped,” he recalled.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said it was time the NHAI, which collected high user fee from motorists, set up such facilities. “In the toll rules, there are provisions that all plazas should have well-maintained toilets. But not many are kept properly. The public is forced to use rest rooms at private hotels. If the aim of the Centre is to provide world class roads, these amenities are a must. Consumers too are very much aware that these facilities are a must,” he said.