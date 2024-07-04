Waterways and waterbodies in and around Chennai to be cleaned ahead of northeast monsoon

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is set to begin the annual exercise to clean aquatic vegetation from waterways and waterbodies in the city and its peripheral areas in a few days, well ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The State government has sanctioned nearly ₹35 crore for removing debris, floating materials, and vegetation from waterbodies, including in Cuddalore district. The project will be executed through 167 works as part of the monsoon preparedness works.

Of the total funds, nearly ₹30.5 crore has been sanctioned towards works in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. The works, which are expected to begin in a couple of days, will be continued till the end of the year to ensure free flow of floodwater.

Officials of the WRD said major waterways and surplus courses carrying floodwater, running for a distance of nearly 250 km, in and around Chennai would have improved flood-carrying capacity during monsoon. A separate proposal to clean the Otteri Nullah and Buckingham Canal, where projects under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust are already in place, is also under government scrutiny. Funds are expected to be sanctioned soon for both.

Vegetation from major reservoirs and various waterbodies in Adambakkam, Korattur, Kovilambakkam, Adhanur, and Sriperumbudur and their surplus courses will be cleared. Water channels such as the Kilkattalai surplus course will also be desilted.

The WRD has also allotted funds to remove weeds and floating waste from major waterways — the Cooum, Kosasthalaiyar, and Adyar — in various vulnerable stretches, particularly near check dams and upper reaches, to alleviate flooding. Some stretches of Vegavathy and Araniyar rivers will also be cleared of obstructions.

Officials said works would also be executed to remove sand bars at Muttukadu and Pudupattinam and cut open the mouths for easy draining of water from the Araniyar into the Bay of Bengal through the Pulicat lake. The eroded banks of channels such as the Kandaleru-Poondi Canal, Feeder Canal, and Link Canal would also be strengthened.

Officials noted that vegetation removed from waterbodies and waterways would be conveyed to low-level areas and dumping yards to avoid inconvenience to residents. Similar works will be continued in the Vellar basin division, Vriddhachalam, till the end of the year.