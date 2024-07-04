GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waterways and waterbodies in and around Chennai to be cleaned ahead of northeast monsoon

WRD officials say major waterways and surplus courses carrying floodwater in and around the city will have improved flood-carrying capacity during monsoon

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The State government has sanctioned nearly ₹35 crore for removing debris, floating materials, and vegetation from waterbodies, of which ₹30.5 crore is for works in Chennai. Photo: File

The State government has sanctioned nearly ₹35 crore for removing debris, floating materials, and vegetation from waterbodies, of which ₹30.5 crore is for works in Chennai. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is set to begin the annual exercise to clean aquatic vegetation from waterways and waterbodies in the city and its peripheral areas in a few days, well ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The State government has sanctioned nearly ₹35 crore for removing debris, floating materials, and vegetation from waterbodies, including in Cuddalore district. The project will be executed through 167 works as part of the monsoon preparedness works.

Of the total funds, nearly ₹30.5 crore has been sanctioned towards works in Chennai and its neighbouring districts. The works, which are expected to begin in a couple of days, will be continued till the end of the year to ensure free flow of floodwater.

Officials of the WRD said major waterways and surplus courses carrying floodwater, running for a distance of nearly 250 km, in and around Chennai would have improved flood-carrying capacity during monsoon. A separate proposal to clean the Otteri Nullah and Buckingham Canal, where projects under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust are already in place, is also under government scrutiny. Funds are expected to be sanctioned soon for both.

Vegetation from major reservoirs and various waterbodies in Adambakkam, Korattur, Kovilambakkam, Adhanur, and Sriperumbudur and their surplus courses will be cleared. Water channels such as the Kilkattalai surplus course will also be desilted.

The WRD has also allotted funds to remove weeds and floating waste from major waterways — the Cooum, Kosasthalaiyar, and Adyar — in various vulnerable stretches, particularly near check dams and upper reaches, to alleviate flooding. Some stretches of Vegavathy and Araniyar rivers will also be cleared of obstructions.

Officials said works would also be executed to remove sand bars at Muttukadu and Pudupattinam and cut open the mouths for easy draining of water from the Araniyar into the Bay of Bengal through the Pulicat lake. The eroded banks of channels such as the Kandaleru-Poondi Canal, Feeder Canal, and Link Canal would also be strengthened.

Officials noted that vegetation removed from waterbodies and waterways would be conveyed to low-level areas and dumping yards to avoid inconvenience to residents. Similar works will be continued in the Vellar basin division, Vriddhachalam, till the end of the year.

Related Topics

Chennai / water harvesting / waterway and maritime transport / water (natural resource)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.