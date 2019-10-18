Waterlogging brings traffic to a crawl in Chennai

Chennai

Intermittent rain lashed Chennai and adjoining areas leading to waterlogged roads that inconvenienced motorists.

The city on Thursday witnessed traffic congestion on several arterial roads due to waterlogging.

Intermittent rain lashed the city and adjoining areas from Wednesday night, leading to waterlogged roads that inconvenienced motorists. At several stretches, vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace on Thursday morning.

Srinath, an employee of a private firm in Velachery, said, “No holiday was declared in schools even as rain continued in the morning. As people used cars instead of two-wheelers, the traffic congestion was more. Traffic police personnel could not be seen regulating traffic during the school opening hours till 8.30 a.m.,” he said. Raja of Kumanan Chavadi said that the roads were choked with vehicles due to waterlogging.

While the motorists found it hard to navigate through inundated stretches, pedestrians were the worst-hit.

