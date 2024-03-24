Waterbodies in Chennai’s western suburbs in need of rejuvenation

March 24, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

The awareness of the importance of waterbodies has increased over the past three decades, especially after Chennai was caught in a vicious cycle of floods and droughts. However, the waterbodies on the western fringes still cry for for rejuvenation, even as World Water Day was observed on March 22 to highlight the need for tackling global water crisis.

Residents and activists in the western suburbs demand stringent measures to prevent the abuse of waterbodies.

A makeshift dump

While the main bund of the Red Hills reservoir, one of the city’s major drinking water sources, has been in the spotlight, the rear portion of the lake, especially near Thirumullaivoyal and Ambattur, has been left neglected. The boundary of the lake, particularly near the Arikambedu-Thirumullaivoyal junction, is treated like a makeshift dump. Measures must be taken to stop garbage-dumping, and an area of 500 metres around the lake must be declared protected, say some residents.

S. Sundaramurthy, president, Puzhal Eri Arafath Eri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam, says inlets bringing water to the Red Hills lake from various lakes at Arikambedu and Kovilpadagai are facing the threat of encroachment. Sewage flowed freely into the rear part of the lake through open channels and storm water drains from Lenin Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Manalodai Street, Saraswathi Nagar, and Pudur Bhanu Nagar located in the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Avadi Municipal Corporation. Sewage also enters the lake through the channel conveying water from the Poondi lake, he says.

Unless the sewage treatment plant in Thirumullaivoyal is functional and the entire area is linked to the sewer network, the problems cannot be resolved, he says. Residents also want the Arafath lake to be rid of encroachment.

The Korattur lake, one of the chains of waterbodies in the region, continues to suffer from sewage pollution and encroachments. Residents say that though the Water Resources Department has carried out restoration and cleared the encroachments, the issues of sewage pollution and encroaching structures eating into the lake area persist on the fringes. Encroachments have mushroomed in Dhanalakshmi Nagar, R.K. Dhatchan Nagar, and Muthamizh Nagar.

Dumping raw sewage

Members of the Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI) have recently submitted memoranda to government agencies seeking stringent action against lorries dumping raw sewage in the lake near the north phase of the Ambattur industrial estate. The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also directed the Chennai Corporation and government departments to submit a report on sewage discharge in the lake.

KAPMI secretary S. Sekaran says the association approached the NGT for the protection of the lake in 2016. Despite the intervention by the Water Resources Department and civic groups, the lake is vulnerable to sewage pollution and encroachment. “Awareness has increased of the importance of conservation, thanks to the events like ‘Neer Ottam’. Volunteers now alert us to the dumping of sewage or garbage along the lake or new encroachments,” he says.

Other lakes, like those in Sorancheri, Esa eri, and Thiruninravur, suffer from the same problems because of rapid urbanisation. K. Mugundhan, coordinator of the Unpolluted Cooum River Protection Committee, says that earlier there was a network of channels to divert water from the Cooum to several lakes and ponds. Surplus water would join the river again downstream near Paruthipattu, Avadi.

“This network of channels has vanished over the years, and floodwater drains into the sea. Efforts are being made to restore the polluted stretch of the Cooum in the city. The government must chalk out plans to protect the unpolluted stretch of the river and the waterbodies. The Water Resources Department must share the survey numbers of the waterbodies with the Revenue Department to prevent encroachment,” he says.

Experts say waterbodies and waterways that had served as flood regulators have been compromised for urbanisation and their capacity has come down drastically. Interconnecting the waterbodies is one of the recommendations to mitigate the impact of floods and droughts in the city.

Citing his work on ‘Making Chennai future ready for flood and building a resilient community’, O.M. Murali, an independent researcher who carried out research, along with the Presidency College, says, “We need two canals parallel to the Buckingham Canal in the central and western parts of the Chennai Metropolitan Area to balance floods, minimise surplus water release into the sea, and conserve water to tackle the shortage in summer.”

These canals should be constructed parallel to the Buckingham Canal to facilitate interlinking with the waterways flowing through Chennai from the west to the east. One of the canals must be created in the upper catchments of the Chennai basin covering the Araniyar, Kosasthalaiyar, Cooum, and Adyar rivers and many waterbodies.

A feeder

Another canal should be created within a few kilometres of the major reservoirs catering to the city. When excess water is released from the reservoirs, this canal can be one of the feeders before floodwater flows towards the city. This will help to reduce inundation of the low-level areas, says Mr. Murali.

The Water Resources Department has implemented eco-restoration of some waterbodies in the western region. Its officials says flood regulators have been built in lakes, including those at Ayapakkam, Ayanambakkam, Ambattur, and Korattur. They will help to manage storage in the lakes before heavy rain and reduce inundation.

Measures are being taken to improve the waterbodies and develop them as eco-restoration sites and convert them into drinking water sources for the neighbouring local bodies. Projects are being carried out to bridge the missing gaps between lakes and interconnect them with channels. The department is also coordinating with other agencies to clear encroachments and plug sewage outfalls in the waterbodies, officials say.

