Water woes hit Perumbakkam tenements

For the 15,000 families of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam, it was a dry Christmas and New Year as they have not received piped water supply for the past five days.

“Already the supply was erratic. It was stopped abruptly and we did not get any proper response when we called TNSCB officials,” said S. Anuradha, a resident.

Many like her said that they could not celebrate Christmas properly due to lack of water. “We could not cook good dishes at home. Most of us have been purchasing food from outside to avoid cleaning utensils,” she added.

Residents said that they have been purchasing water cans for the past five days. “We can afford only two cans a day and we are forced to use it in the toilet. Many residents have not bathed or cooked food due to the lack of water supply,” said N. Paramasivam, a resident.

People are also angry as they do not get any proper response from TNSCB officials. “The officials just told us that there was some repair and supply will be restored in few days,” he added.

TNSCB officials clarified that the fault was fixed. “A few days ago, some contract workers of Engineering Projects India Limited, working in the resettlement colony, damaged a water pipeline,” an official said, claiming that the water supply has been restored.