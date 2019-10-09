Water train from Jolarpet makes its last trip to Chennai

The water train from Jolarpet, considered a lifeline for parched Chennai residents, made its final run on Tuesday.

Since July, when the service started, it has made 159 trips, Chennai Metrowater said officials.

The first trip had 25 lakh litres of water pumped from Parsampettai, near the railway yard, which is nearly 3.5 km away from the ground level water sump at Mettusakkarakuppam.

Pipelines were laid up to Parsampettai, from where wagons were filled with water intended for the Metrowater filling point located in Chennai. With each trip, around 2.75 million litres of water was brought from Jolarpet in 50 wagons.

In June, when the city was reeling under acute water shortage, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that his government had sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹65 crore for transporting 10 mld (million litres per day) drinking water from Jolarpet to Chennai for six months.

Special pipelines

Pipelines were laid along the Second Main Road, South Jagannathan Nagar, Villivakkam, to decant water received by train.

Thirsty city: The first water train crosses Vaniyambadi town with 50 wagons carrying 2.5 million litres of water to a parched populace. The source: The Mettur Dam from where the water’s journey to Chennai begins. Pipe dream: The pipeline to carry water from Mettur to Jolarpet being laid beside the highway. Water is sent to Mettusakkarakuppam village near Jolarpet. Conduit: Another pipeline being laid near the tracks at Jolarpet station. From here, water is transported in wagons. Tinker: Some final welding work at Jolarpet. Nuts and bolts: Workers fit ball valves and hoses to a wagon in Villivakkam. Destination: Water flows into the Kilpauk Water Works where it is treated. By road: From the water works, tankers carry water across the city.

It ran along the railway track and linked to a conduit line that normally carried water from the Puzhal lake in Red Hills. The water was sent to the Kilpauk water works from where it would reach areas in central and north Chennai.

“Our ground water levels have improved. Storage levels at Poondi, Puzhal, Cholavaram and Chembarambakkam stand at 899 million cubic feet (mcft) against a storage capacity of 1,1257 mcft. Besides, we are getting Krishna water,” a senior Metrowater official said.