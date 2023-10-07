Water to be released from Chembarambakkam reservoir today

October 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

With storage steadily building up to the maximum level, the Water Resources Department (WRD) will open the shutters of Chembarambakkam reservoir on Sunday morning as a precautionary measure before the onset of the northeast monsoon.

The reservoir, one of the major sources of drinking water for Chennai, now has storage of nearly 3.11 tmcft., which is 85% of its capacity. The water level has touched 21.96 feet, only two feet lower than its full reservoir level. Anticipating good inflow during the northeast monsoon, the department has decided to release 100 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Sunday.

Officials said the catchment areas of the reservoir received intermittent rain. Instead of waiting for a heavy inflow, it was decided to let out minimal discharge into the Adyar. The water level in the reservoir is usually maintained at two feet lower than the full reservoir level of 24 feet during this time of the year.

There are plans to reduce the water level to 21 feet as the year’s wettest months lie ahead to prevent flash floods in the river.

The Kancheepuram district administration has issued a flood warning for residents of areas such as Kundrathur, Tiruneermalai, Sirukalathur and Thirumudivakkam along the Adyar.

Officials said Chembarambakkam reservoir’s gates were opened in June last year. The shutters of Poondi reservoir were opened on September 25 and 80 cusecs of water is being released into the Kosasthalaiyar river. Water is being diverted to Red Hills reservoir to build storage. Noting that Chennai would not face water crisis for another year, officials said the storage would be maintained at the present level till the year-end.

Evening thunderstorms

Meanwhile, the trend of evening thunderstorms continued in the city on Saturday as well. The warmer day temperature and humidity led to thunderstorms activity in places such as Taramani, Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, Chembarambakkam, Nandanam, Ennore and Poonamallee.

The presence of westerlies over the lower atmospheric levels will bring thunderstorms and scattered rain over the State till October 11. Heavy rain is likely in Western Ghats and 13 districts, including Madurai and Dindigul. Chennai will get light to moderate rain till Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

