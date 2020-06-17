Water tanks planned in containment zones

The Local Administration department has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to install more plastic water tanks in containment zones where piped water supply to individual homes was not available.

Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, responding to a question about complaints from patients about shortage of drinking water in government hospitals during the summer time, denied that there was any water shortage throughout the city.

Mr. Velumani was interacting with mediapersons along with Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar at Amma Maaligai in Ripon Buildings on Wednesday.

The Minister said a few days ago he chaired a coordination meeting with all departments. There, it had been planned to install plastic water tanks in the containment zones in the city.

Mr. Velumani said directions had been issued to install plastic water tanks in narrow streets and slum tenements which were designated as containment zones to help residents to have easy access to drinking water and help them avoid coming out of the containment zones. He said more than 300 water tanks were proposed to be installed in containment zones by the water board in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

A senior official said the plastic water tanks would be installed on a temporary basis as a street would be designated as a containment zone only for 14 days.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had formed a separate team to monitor the situation regarding drinking water shortage in 95 containment zones in the city.