year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Water supply to three zones in Chennai will be disrupted till Thursday night

Chennai Metrowater said water supply would be disrupted till 9 p.m. on Thursday in Arumbakkam, T.Nagar, Teynampet, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam and Saligramam

Published - June 05, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of zones 8, 9 and 10 will not receive water supply till Thursday night as Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out works to interconnect water distribution pipelines.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said water supply would be disrupted till 9 p.m. on Thursday in areas — Arumbakkam, T.Nagar, Teynampet, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam and Saligramam — falling under Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.

Residents may book mobile water supply for emergency requirements and can contact Metrowater helpline at 044-45674567.

Meanwhile, some parts of Ayanavaram may experience sewage issues for two days as Ayanavaram sewage pumping station will not function.

A press release said interconnection works of sewer lines between sewage pumping stations at Ayanavaram and Perambur would be carried out from 11 a.m. on June 6 to 11 a.m. on June 7. Residents may contact the Chennai Metrowater engineers (Zone 8) on 8144930908/221/223 for complaints on sewage overflow.

