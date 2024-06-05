Water supply to three zones in Chennai will be disrupted till Thursday night

Residents of zones 8, 9 and 10 will not receive water supply till Thursday night as Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out works to interconnect water distribution pipelines.

A press release from Chennai Metrowater said water supply would be disrupted till 9 p.m. on Thursday in areas — Arumbakkam, T.Nagar, Teynampet, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam and Saligramam — falling under Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.

Residents may book mobile water supply for emergency requirements and can contact Metrowater helpline at 044-45674567.

Meanwhile, some parts of Ayanavaram may experience sewage issues for two days as Ayanavaram sewage pumping station will not function.

A press release said interconnection works of sewer lines between sewage pumping stations at Ayanavaram and Perambur would be carried out from 11 a.m. on June 6 to 11 a.m. on June 7. Residents may contact the Chennai Metrowater engineers (Zone 8) on 8144930908/221/223 for complaints on sewage overflow.