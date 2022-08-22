Water supply to south Chennai to be disrupted on August 23

Water supply to parts of south Chennai will be disrupted till Tuesday evening as work has been taken up to repair a damaged pipeline in the 110 mld desalination plant at Nemmeli.

A press release said water supply to areas such as Adyar, Velachery, Sholinganallur, Palavakkam, Besant Nagar, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Perungudi would be stopped till 5 p.m. on Tuesday to enable the work to be completed.

Residents may contact the area engineers at 8144930913, 8144930914 and 8144930915 for any urgent requirement of mobile water supply.