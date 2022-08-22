Water supply to south Chennai to be disrupted on August 23

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 22, 2022 22:46 IST

Water supply to parts of south Chennai will be disrupted till Tuesday evening as work has been taken up to repair a damaged pipeline in the 110 mld desalination plant at Nemmeli.

A press release said water supply to areas such as Adyar, Velachery, Sholinganallur, Palavakkam, Besant Nagar, Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Perungudi would be stopped till 5 p.m. on Tuesday to enable the work to be completed.

Residents may contact the area engineers at 8144930913, 8144930914 and 8144930915 for any urgent requirement of mobile water supply.

