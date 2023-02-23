Water supply to some south Chennai areas to be stopped on February 25

February 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Areas under Zone 13, 14 and 15 of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will not get piped water supply between 6 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. on Sunday because of interconnection work at Velachery -Tambaram Main Road and Medavakkam Main Road junction.

According to a press release, work is set to take place on Velachery-Tambaram Road (opposite NIWE) for Madipakkam water supply network.

Water supply from Nemmeli desalination plant with 110 million litres daily capacity will be stopped to facilitate work to interconnect distribution pipelines. This is part of Okkiam-Thoraipakkam water supply scheme.

Residents may book tanker water supply through Dial-for-Water online service. The water board will continue supply to street tanks and through lorries in these areas, the release said.

