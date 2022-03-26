Water supply to some areas in Chennai will be suspended on March 28

March 26, 2022 17:24 IST

Metorwater to take up interconnection work at Kannapar Thidal

Water supply to some parts of Chennai will be suspended on March 28 as Metrowater plans to take up interconnection work at Kannapar Thidal (Salt Cotaurs).

According to a press release, the interconnection work of the 700 mm diameter water feeder pipeline will be done to enable rerouting of the pipeline for construction of the Elephant Gate bridge.

Advertising

Advertising

Due to the work, water supply to Vepery, Periamet, Sowcarpet, Pudupet, Park Town, Seven Wells, George Town, Egmore and Triplicane, falling under area 5 and area 9, will be stopped between 10.30 a.m. and 10.30 p.m. on Monday.

Residents have been asked to store adequate quantity of water in advance. They can also contact the area engineers concerned for mobile water supply. Area engineer-5 (Royapuram) can be reached on 8144930905 and area engineer-9 (Teynampet) on 8144930909.