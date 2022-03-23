Water supply to be suspended in parts of Ambattur zone on March 25
Piped water supply to some parts of Ambattur zone will be suspended between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 25 as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB) plans to take up interconnection work at Poonamallee High Road on Friday.
A press release said the interconnection work with 1,900 mm dia pipeline with 500 mm dia conveying main pipeline will be carried out on Poonamallee High Road for Nerkundram water supply scheme. Because of the work, water supply to Wards 87 to 93 will be suspended for a day.
Residents may contact the area engineer (8144930907) for mobile water supply, the release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.