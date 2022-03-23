Water supply to be suspended in parts of Ambattur zone on March 25

Special Correspondent March 23, 2022 18:34 IST

Special Correspondent March 23, 2022 18:34 IST

Piped water supply to some parts of Ambattur zone will be suspended between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on March 25 as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Boad (CMWSSB) plans to take up interconnection work at Poonamallee High Road on Friday.

A press release said the interconnection work with 1,900 mm dia pipeline with 500 mm dia conveying main pipeline will be carried out on Poonamallee High Road for Nerkundram water supply scheme. Because of the work, water supply to Wards 87 to 93 will be suspended for a day.

Residents may contact the area engineer (8144930907) for mobile water supply, the release said.