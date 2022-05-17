Water supply to be suspended for two days

Metrowater to undertake repair work on 1,050 mm dia main pipeline

Drinking water will not be supplied to some areas in the city for two days from Wednesday as Chennai Metrowater will undertake repair works on 1,050 mm dia main pipeline on Sir Ramaswamy Road and Valliammal Street, Vepery.

A press release said the emergency works would be taken up from 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday to 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. Piped water supply will be stopped to areas such as Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Triplicane, Pudupet, Egmore, Kondithope, Broadway and George Town falling under Area 5 (Royapuram) from 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday to 10.30 a.m. on Thursday

Once the work is completed, water supply will be resumed from May 20 morning. Residents may store adequate water in advance. They may also contact the Area Engineer-V (8144930905) mobile water supply for urgent requirements.