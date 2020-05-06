Water supply to be stepped up from today

The city will receive an additional 50 MLD water in addition to the daily supply of 650 MLD from Thursday.

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday at a meeting chaired by Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, to prevent people from crowding to fill up water and ensure that physical distancing is maintained.

Around 1,000 streets in the city are already getting water through lorries and this additional 50 MLD will be used to provide water through taps to these streets. The city’s reservoirs have 6.3 tmcft of water this summer and Krishna water has helped in boosting the storage levels.

‘Inspect facilities’

Additionally, the Minister has instructed all officials to carry out proper inspections of places that have been earmarked as quarantine facilities across localities. The officials have been asked to check if there is proper water supply, drainage facilities as well as all the necessary infrastructure in place before people are admitted into the quarantine facilities.