Water supply to be hit in south Chennai for two days

Water supply to be hit in south Chennai for two daysCHENNAI July 22, 2022 19:13 IST
There will be no water supply in areas like Velachery, Neelankarai, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Sholinganallur
Some parts of south Chennai will not get piped water supply from 9 a.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Monday as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up maintenance work at Nemmeli desalination plant.
A press release said water supply would be stopped to Kottivakkam, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam and Neelankarai for two days due to maintenance work at the plant with a capacity to treat 110 million litres a day.
Residents can contact the area engineers for mobile water supply in case of any emergency. The telephone numbers are: Area Engineer-13 (8144930913); Area Engineer-14 (8144930914) and Area Engineer-15 (8144930915).
