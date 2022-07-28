Water supply to be hit in many areas in Chennai on July 30

As the water board has proposed to take up work at Kilpauk water distribution station, there will be no water supply from 8 a.m. on July 30 to 8 a.m. on July 31 in T. Nagar, Saidapet, Nungambakkam, Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, Seven Wells, George Town, Broadway, Triplicane, Pudupet, Perambur, Pulianthope, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T.P.Chathiram and Villivakkam

Localities falling under zone 5, 6, 8 and 9 will not have piped water supply from 8 a.m. on July 30 to 8 a.m. on July 31 because of work proposed by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

A press release said that areas such as T. Nagar, Saidapet, Nungambakkam, Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, Seven Wells, George Town, Broadway, Triplicane, Pudupet, Perambur, Pulianthope, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T.P.Chathiram and Villivakkam will not receive water supply for a day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The water board will take up work to fix a 1,200 mm dia sluice valve and interconnecting pumping lines at Kilpauk water distribution station. Residents may store sufficient quantities of water in advance. They may also contact the engineers for mobile water supply and contact 044-4567 4567. Area Engineer – V (8144930905); Area Engineer – VI(8144930906); Area Engineer – VIII( 8144930908) and Area Engineer – IX (8144930909).