Water supply to be disrupted in some areas

CHENNAI

07 October 2021 00:04 IST

Shifting of line planned in Vepery

Localities around Vepery and Park Town may not get piped water supply from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will take up maintenance work.

A press release said piped water supply to Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet and Egmore will be disrupted during the work, and residents should store sufficient quantity of water in advance.

The water agency would take up work to shift the existing main pipeline on E.V.R. Periyar Salai, near the Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate. The work will facilitate the Highways Department to construct a box culvert across the road linking the existing stormwater drain to reduce waterlogging on the arterial road.

Residents may contact the Area Engineer-V at 8144930905 for mobile water supply.